Kia Motors to roll out first car from AP plant

Published on August 06, 2019

Kia Motors is making arrangements to roll out first "Made-in-India" car from its plant in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, and the company has invited Chief Minister Y.S Jaganmohan Reddy to be the chief guest at the function.

The representative of the company met the Chief Minister met the Chief Minister at Amaravati and extended the invitation. A new car of the company, Seltos, will be launched on the occasion. Kia Motors has built the plant at Penukonda on 540 acres of land to produce 3 lakh cars per annum, investing $ 1.1 billion.

The MoU was signed during the Telugu Desam rule and the plant set up during the period. The company wants to scale up production gradually to eight lakh cars per annum. It is the first Kia Motors plant in the country.

