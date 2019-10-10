Kia Seltos booking crosses 50,000-mark

Korean carmaker Kia Motors India on Thursday said it has sold around 14,000 units of its first product – Seltos SUV – which was launched on August 22 and has received more than 50,000 bookings so far.

While, it has sold 7,554 units of the SUV in the domestic market in September, around 6,400 units were sold in the last few days of August.

Meanwhile, the company has opened ‘Beat360’ brand experiential centre, which offers its visitors the essence of Kia Motors brand philosophy, apart from some fun and frolic items for visitors to explore.

The three-zone brand immersion space situated at Cyber Hub, Gurugram, houses Surround media zone, Café and Mixed reality zone spread across 5,280 square feet. All of this is artistically designed to showcase Kia’s journey and help customers understand the brand, products, and philosophy more closely, the company said.

The Surround zone engages the audience by showcasing Kia’s futuristic vision film through an impressive 11m wide surround screen. Additionally, the visitors will experience a Kia car in motion through the turntable technology. The wooden Café zone provides a comfortable atmosphere to promote creative thinking over a complimentary delectable cup of artisanal coffee, tea and drinks, it said.

The visitors will get to experience cutting-edge Mixed Reality technology in the third zone, which will bring the audience closer to the brand and its products. Adding technology from the very beginning, the Beat360 digital registrations will enable the visitors to access the different zones easily.

The Kia Motors opened the first Beat360 in its home country in Seoul, South Korea, India is the first overseas market where this centre is being launched. More such centres will be followed for similar experience other Indian metros too, at least two more in the next two years, the company said.

“Kia Beat360 is a first-of-its-kind concept in India that envisions our futuristic methods of engaging with consumers, in line with the brand philosophy of ‘The Power to Surprise’. It is about imagination and inspiration– it is a visual representation of Kia’s brand values under one roof and has been curated to bring the customers much closer to the brand DNA,” Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kia Motors India said.