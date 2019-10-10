Kia Seltos booking crosses 50,000-mark

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: Nice and quiet
After a long wait the audio giant brings up an answer to growing competition
Korean carmaker Kia Motors India on Thursday said it has sold around 14,000 units of its first product – Seltos SUV – which was launched on August 22 and has received more than 50,000 bookings so far.
While, it has sold 7,554 units of the SUV in the domestic market in September, around 6,400 units were sold in the last few days of August.
Meanwhile, the company has opened ‘Beat360’ brand experiential centre, which offers its visitors the essence of Kia Motors brand philosophy, apart from some fun and frolic items for visitors to explore.
The three-zone brand immersion space situated at Cyber Hub, Gurugram, houses Surround media zone, Café and Mixed reality zone spread across 5,280 square feet. All of this is artistically designed to showcase Kia’s journey and help customers understand the brand, products, and philosophy more closely, the company said.
The Surround zone engages the audience by showcasing Kia’s futuristic vision film through an impressive 11m wide surround screen. Additionally, the visitors will experience a Kia car in motion through the turntable technology. The wooden Café zone provides a comfortable atmosphere to promote creative thinking over a complimentary delectable cup of artisanal coffee, tea and drinks, it said.
The visitors will get to experience cutting-edge Mixed Reality technology in the third zone, which will bring the audience closer to the brand and its products. Adding technology from the very beginning, the Beat360 digital registrations will enable the visitors to access the different zones easily.
The Kia Motors opened the first Beat360 in its home country in Seoul, South Korea, India is the first overseas market where this centre is being launched. More such centres will be followed for similar experience other Indian metros too, at least two more in the next two years, the company said.
“Kia Beat360 is a first-of-its-kind concept in India that envisions our futuristic methods of engaging with consumers, in line with the brand philosophy of ‘The Power to Surprise’. It is about imagination and inspiration– it is a visual representation of Kia’s brand values under one roof and has been curated to bring the customers much closer to the brand DNA,” Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kia Motors India said.
After a long wait the audio giant brings up an answer to growing competition
If you own an iPhone 6s or later and an Apple Watch Series 4 or 5, and you live in India, the ECG feature is ...
Today is World Mental Health Day, observed globally to raise awareness on the issue. While companies usually ...
His ability to spot the gap and quickly act on it has helped his family company — which began in a small ...
BL Research BureauA weak operating environment, increasing concerns over corporate defaults, and worsening ...
Proper earmarking of assets can help achieve various retirement goals
Other banks could also follow suit and cut their savings deposit rate. Depositors may be stuck with lower ...
IDFC Dynamic Bond is the only scheme among the 28 in the dynamic bond funds category that has been investing ...
Twenty-five years since the launch of KT Achaya’s seminal work on India’s food history, the genre of food ...
Spaces become characters in her cinema, says award-winning director Geetu Mohandas, whose new film Moothon ...
The Swedish novel The Siege of Troy is a curious take on an epic that revels in violence. It stems from author ...
Symptoms of ‘peak liquidity’ abound, and they point to yet more trouble ahead
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...