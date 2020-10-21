Kia Sonet receives over 50,000 bookings

Kia Motors India on Wednesday said the company has received over 50,000 bookings for its all-new smart urban compact sports utility vehicle, Sonet.

This milestone figure was attained within two months of opening of bookings on August 20. The company received with an average of two orders placed every three minutes since it started accepting bookings, it said in a statement.

“Since its grand World Premiere, the Kia Sonet has generated an overwhelming response from Indian customers. In September, 9,266 units of the Sonet were dispatched, making it the leader of the compact SUV segment within 12 days of its price announcement and market launch,” the company said.

Of the engine variants, 1.0 and 1.2 petrol account for 60 per cent of the bookings, with the balance taken up by the 1.5 CRDi, it said.

The Sonet was launched in India on September 18 at an introductory price of ₹6.87 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India) and competes with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Toyota Urban Cruiser and Tata Nexon.