KIAL achieves first close of Kotak pre-IPO opportunities fund

Kotak Investment Advisors Limited (KIAL) has successfully achieved the first close of its new Kotak Pre-IPO Opportunities Fund, raising about ₹1,386 crore. “The pre-IPO fund will target a range of India focused late-stage new-age businesses with a strong moat of technology,” it said in a statement on Monday.
The fund had initially targeted a corpus of ₹1,000 crore, which was oversubscribed within three months of launch. The fund exercised its green shoe option for ₹386 crore.
The investors in the fund include several family offices such as Catamaran, which is the family office of NR Narayana Murthy.
The Kotak pre-IPO opportunities fund has already made investment commitments in two deals worth $ 44 million, with one of the deals being API Holdings, the parent company of PharmEasy, where the fund was the only external investor, the statement further said.
“Our investment mandate enables us to participate in businesses that are disrupting the way traditional industries operate,” said Srini Sriniwasan, Managing Director, KIAL.
Srikanth Subramanian, CEO, Private Wealth - Investment Advisory, KIAL said, “India’s tech ecosystem has emerged stronger displaying unmatched resilience. Many key sectors like e-commerce, software-as-a-service (Saas), FinTech and EdTech have recorded strong growth. The stock markets at present have very little exposure to such companies and it is worth considering diversification through this sector.”
