Active Planet, the first-of-its-kind largest play park for kids in India, has officially launched in Kuttiadi, Kozhikode, offering economic and entertainment opportunities to the tier two and tier three cities.

The renowned Dubai Miracle Garden has inspired Active Planet to invest Rs 15 crore in a small town like Kuttiadi, which will provide 150 jobs and encourage increased investment in regional markets. This monumental project serves as a catalyst for change, proving that vibrant family-friendly entertainment destinations can thrive beyond metropolitan areas, said Founder and CEO of Active Planet Nizar Abdulla.

Abdulla, who was named among Forbes Middle East’s Next Generation Leaders in 2018, recognised the untapped potential of tier two and tier three cities and decided to focus on creating an innovative and inclusive family experience.

This ecologically conscious approach serves as a symbol of the pressing need for sustainable living in today’s world boasting an extraordinary 2.5 lakh square feet of lush greenery. The park is home to over 1000 trees, 2.3 lakh plants and shrubs, 50,000 flowers, and a breathtaking 10,000 sq ft of vertical garden, he said. ‘

Beyond job creation, the company also introduced a unique concept that empowers the local inhabitants and utilizes their unused lands, he added.