Bengaluru

Kimaya Himalayan Beverages, a Delhi-based beverage manufacturer, plans to enter the southern market next year. It will be introducing its barley-based homegrown lager BeeYoung beer in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu by April 2024, said Abhinav Jindal, Founder and CEO of Kimaya Himalayan Beverages.

The product is currently present in five markets in North India including Delhi and Uttarakhand -their strongest markets-, Uttar Pradesh, and has recently entered in Punjab and Chandigarh. “Our beer has been distinctive in the market as it is created to cater to the growing choice for a strong field beer with the qualities of a light beer, including taste, aroma, and aftertaste,” Jindal told said.

While developing a brand identity that is youthful and appealing across diverse demographics, the beer intends to cater to consumers regardless of age, gender, or location, he added.

Since the company’s inception in September 2019, sales cases have surged from 1,25,000 to approximately one million by March 2023. It is highly focused on off-premise, with 96 per cent of retail sales.

Currently, Kimaya has contracted annual production capacity stands at one million cases, equivalent to around 200,000 hectoliters spread across different units. Last year, it utilised 100 per cent of the contracted facility, producing 100,000 hectoliters. It has now expanded this capacity to double, aiming for 200,000 hectoliters, and we’re monitoring for potential additional expansion.

In terms of product portfolio expansion, Jindal said, “We have been working on understanding consumer needs and target various market segments. There’s a focus on creating a beer for the premium end of the market, which is truly craft and excels in style and quality. We are also developing wine-based beverages to cater to consumer preferences.”

