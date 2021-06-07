Kimberly-Clark launches project to recycle single-use plastic to build houses

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Kimberly-Clark India has launched ‘Project Ghar’ in partnership with the Plastics for Change India Foundation, an initiative to deliver sustainable housing facilities to on-ground waste collectors in India.
Over a period of six months, a total of 30 tons of single-use and multi-layered plastic will be recycled to construct 15 houses in the Hubli-Dharwad region in Karnataka, the company said in a release.
It further added “Apart from directly reducing plastic waste, ‘Project Ghar’ is a step towards advancing the well-being of an underserved and underrepresented community. Once successful, the project will be extended to several other parts of the country as well."
Kimberly-Clark, fulfilling its extended producer responsibility (EPR), plans to connect with stakeholders across the value chain – from waste collectors to recyclers and waste processors. Over the years, Kimberly-Clark has launched several such initiatives and partnerships to reduce the environmental footprint and make lives better through purpose-driven actions.
Commenting on the partnership with Plastics for Change India Foundation for the ‘Project Ghar’ initiative, Mainak Dhar, Managing Director, Kimberly-Clark India said, “In today’s rapidly evolving circular economy it is critical to implement innovative solutions to improve our collective environment footprint. Our partnership with Plastics for Change India Foundation for Project Ghar is one such initiative, which presents us with a unique opportunity towards delivering on our global sustainability vision and also makes a real difference in communities where we operate.”
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Zoom lessons on the ancient dance open up a trove of artistic antiquity and wisdom
Sunday afternoon I start work on my mural. By evening, I’m half-way done. But on Monday morning a spot above ...
We now wake to birdsong — and snatches of everyday conversation
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...