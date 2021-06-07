Kimberly-Clark launches project to recycle single-use plastic to build houses

Kimberly-Clark India has launched ‘Project Ghar’ in partnership with the Plastics for Change India Foundation, an initiative to deliver sustainable housing facilities to on-ground waste collectors in India.

Over a period of six months, a total of 30 tons of single-use and multi-layered plastic will be recycled to construct 15 houses in the Hubli-Dharwad region in Karnataka, the company said in a release.

It further added “Apart from directly reducing plastic waste, ‘Project Ghar’ is a step towards advancing the well-being of an underserved and underrepresented community. Once successful, the project will be extended to several other parts of the country as well."

Kimberly-Clark, fulfilling its extended producer responsibility (EPR), plans to connect with stakeholders across the value chain – from waste collectors to recyclers and waste processors. Over the years, Kimberly-Clark has launched several such initiatives and partnerships to reduce the environmental footprint and make lives better through purpose-driven actions.

Commenting on the partnership with Plastics for Change India Foundation for the ‘Project Ghar’ initiative, Mainak Dhar, Managing Director, Kimberly-Clark India said, “In today’s rapidly evolving circular economy it is critical to implement innovative solutions to improve our collective environment footprint. Our partnership with Plastics for Change India Foundation for Project Ghar is one such initiative, which presents us with a unique opportunity towards delivering on our global sustainability vision and also makes a real difference in communities where we operate.”