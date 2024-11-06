The Hyderabad-based Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospitals has announced its expansion into Kerala, with plans to develop new medical facilities and acquire 3,000 beds over the next five years.

KIMS Hospital currently has a presence in the five states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala and Karnataka with over 16 hospitals and 5,000+ beds.

Bhaskar Rao, chairman and Managing Director of KIMS Hospitals, told reporters here that the company’s sole aim is to bring accessible and affordable clinical healthcare services with world-class amenities to the people and ensure that no patient in need is deprived of treatment due to financial constraints.

The company has already begun operations in Kerala by taking over Sreechand Hospital in Kannur and entering into an O&M contract with Westfort Hospital at Thrissur. Over the next few years, the group plans to establish new hospitals in 14 districts of Kerala. The expansion blueprint includes setting up a fully equipped oncology and transplant centre in Kannur and a 350-bed hospital in Thrissur dedicated to advanced transparent services.

With this expansion, KIMS Hospital aims to elevate healthcare standards in Kerala and provide cutting-edge medical care, ensuring high-quality healthcare reaches all sections of the population, said Farhan Yasin, CEO of KIMS Kerala Cluster, and Director.