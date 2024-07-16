Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions Ltd, a leading manufacturer of electric two-and three-wheelers in India, has announced the appointment of Joel George as Vice-President of its three-wheeler business. With a wealth of experience in the Indian automotive sector, George is expected to bring valuable expertise and leadership to Kinetic Green’s growth initiatives.

Kinetic Green plans to expand its 3-wheeler category by entering the L5 passenger segment, adding to its current operations in the L3 passenger, L3 cargo, and L5 cargo categories. George’s appointment is seen as a crucial step in building and leading high-performing sales teams, developing successful sales strategies, expanding market share, achieving ambitious sales targets, and fostering strong relationships with dealerships.

George brings over 18 years of experience in the Indian and global automotive industry, having worked with renowned Japanese, German, and Italian brands. His expertise spans automotive sales, marketing, operations, business development, marketing strategies, vehicle leasing, fleet sales, B2B/corporate sales, commercial vehicle sales, and retail sales. His in-depth knowledge of the electric mobility sector, particularly in the two-wheeler and three-wheeler segments, has earned him numerous accolades.

At Kinetic Green, George will collaborate closely with Debashish Mitra, President of Kinetic Green’s E3W Strategic Business Unit (SBU), to strategise and plan retail sales and business development. He will lead the sales strategy in both retail and B2B sectors and work on expanding the dealer network to position Kinetic Green as a leader in the 3-wheeler green mobility sector.

.”

”