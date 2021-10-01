Kinetic Green Energy mulling electric vehicle unit in Visakhapatnam

Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solution Ltd is planning to set up a branded premium electric vehicles manufacturing unit in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solution Ltd Founder and CEO, Sulajja Firodia Motwani, along with co-founder Rithesh Mantri, had called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Amaravati on Friday and discussed the company’s plans.

“Kinetic Green Energy has come forward to set up electric two wheelers, three wheelers, advanced technology battery manufacturing, battery swapping stations with an estimated cost of ₹1,750 crore,’’ the Chief Minister’s Office said in a release.

“It had expressed interest to set up a branded premium electric vehicles manufacturing unit in Visakhapatnam. The company will set up a skill development and research centre,” the release added.

Kinetic Green Energy has already established an electric vehicles manufacturing unit with production capacity of 6,000 vehicles in Ahmed Nagar near Pune.