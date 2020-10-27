Kinetic Green launches electric cargo three-wheeler

Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions Ltd has launched what it calls ‘India’s first high-performance electric cargo three-wheeler’ — the Kinetic Safar Jumbo. It has been specially designed as the most cost-efficient and convenient solution for last-mile delivery needs in urban India.

Safar Jumbo is packed with advanced technology features and has 100 per cent indigenous parts. Its running cost is as low as 50 paise per km compared to the over-₹3-per-km diesel-engine based cargo three-wheelers, according to a statement.

The vehicle has an advanced lithium-ion battery pack designed to give a range of 120 km on a single charge. The three-wheeler will also be available on the swappable battery platform.

Delivery-friendly

“We are extremely proud to bring this game-changer E3W to the Indian market. It’s a high performance and large-load carrying capacity vehicle. Over the last few years, and especially in the post-Covid “new normal”, we have seen massive growth in the e-commerce segment in India, for home delivery of all sorts of products and groceries. Safar Jumbo is specially designed to meet the needs of the e-commerce companies and their logistics partners, offering them a sustainable last-mile delivery solution at a phenomenal cost of 50 paise per km, which will bring down their delivery cost,” said Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder and CEO, Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions Ltd.

The Safar Jumbo, which falls under L5 category, has a GVW (gross vehicle weight) of over 1-tonne, with a specially developed cargo box with close to 150 sq ft cubit capacity and a payload of 500 kg.

This makes is greatly suitable for the requirements of many segments, starting with the needs of the growing e-commerce segment for home delivery of various kinds of orders including groceries.

Further, the vehicle is suitable for the distribution of gas cylinders and water, for waste collection and management, delivery of FMCG goods from wholesalerssellers to retailers, home delivery of white goods etc.

At a top speed of 55 kmph and gradeability of 10 degrees, the vehicle is suitable for all cities in India, big or small, and has been designed keeping Indian road conditions in mind.

The company is already running pilots with several companies. It will start commercial supplies of Safar Jumbo from November and expect to deliver over 5,000 vehicles in the next 6-7 months.