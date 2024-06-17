Kingfisher Plc on Monday named Bhavesh Mistry as its new finance chief and said current CFO Bernard Bot will retire and leave the company no earlier than January 2025.
Mistry has been the CFO of commercial property firm British Land for three years.
British Land said in a separate statement that Mistry has a 12-month notice period and a date for his departure will be agreed on.
