Kings Infra Ventures ties up with TNJFU for collaborative aqua project

Kings Infra Ventures Ltd, a technology-driven sustainable aquaculture company has signed a pact with Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalitha Fisheries University (TNJFU), Nagapattinam, for a collaborative project to develop standardized pond-based culture technique for commercially important marine species.
According to the pact, the TNJFU would provide the research and analysis, while the Kochi-based Kings Infra will take care of the infrastructure and funding needs of the project. The focus of the project is to help the small and marginal farmers to augment their income by helping them to adopt sustainable aquaculture practices, based on the model developed by the collaborative project. The project has been designed to be replicated and the model spread across the entire coastal community in Tamil Nadu and other parts of the country.
Shaji Baby John, Chairman and Managing Director of Kings Infra said the project has three key aims: (i) To develop a standard technology for pond-based RAS (Recirculated Aquaculture System) for vannamei farming (ii) To develop a standard technology for pond culture of commercially important marine finfish such as cobia, pompano, and seabass (iii) To demonstrate the developed technology to the farming community through on-farm training.
The farm unit of the Kings Infra at Chipikulam in Thoothukudi will be carrying out the study for the collaborative venture.
Kings Infra has been championing the cause of environmentally sustainable aquaculture for the past many years to enhance productivity and farmers' income. Sustainable aquaculture has tremendous scope for growth as 49 per cent of global demand for human consumption of fish is contributed by aquaculture. In FY 2021, aquaculture shrimp contributed 74 per cent value of the Indian seafood exports worth ₹43,717 crore .
KS Vijay Amirtharaj, Assistant Professor and Head Mariculture Research Farm Facility, Department of Aquaculture, Fisheries College and Research Institute, Tharuvaikulam, Thoothukudi, is the principal investigator of the study. S. Athithan, Professor and Head Department of Aquaculture, Fisheries College and Research Institute, Tharuvaikulam, Thoothukudi, and Shaji Baby John would be the Co-Principal Investigators of the project.
