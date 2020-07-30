Kins of Coal India employees dying of Covid will get accidental death benefits

The death of Coal India Limited (CIL) employees due to Covid-19 will be treated as accidental death and the kins of employee will get the same financial benefits.

Around four lakh people (on roll and workers on contract) will get benefited from this decision. The kins of employees deceased from Covid-19 so far will also be protected, said Pralhad Joshi, Minister of Coal and Mines.

Commenting on the progress of the commercial auction of nine coal mines in Jharkhand, Joshi said that the State is expected to earn more than ₹3,200 crores annually as revenue and almost 50,000 additional employment will be generated for the people of the State.

“Response of commercial mining auction is very good. Specially in Jharkhand we are getting 5 to 10 bidders for almost all of the mines put on auction. The state will get benefited from it and it will chart a new chapter of growth in the state," Joshi said.

During his Ranchi visit Joshi met Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren and discussed various mining related issues with him, an official statement said. Soren has opposed the commercial auction of coal mines in Jharkhand.