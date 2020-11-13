KIOCL Q2 profit at ₹31.32 crore

On the right trajectory: Royal Enfield’s new cruiser is built to kill
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
KIOCL Ltd (formerly Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Ltd) has recorded a profit after tax of (PAT) ₹31.32 crore in the second quarter of 2020-21, against a profit of ₹4.07 crore in the corresponding period of 2019-20, registering a growth of 669.53 per cent.
Subba Rao, Chairman and Managing Director of KIOCL, attributed this growth in profit to the increase in pellet prices during the second quarter (Q2) of financial year 2020-21.
The total revenue of the company increased to ₹486.44 crore during Q1 of 2020-21, against ₹386.04 crore in Q2 of 2019-20.
Also read: KIOCL falls nearly 10 per cent on share buyback plan
During the first quarter of 2020-21, the company had recorded a PAT of ₹12.02 crore and revenue of ₹460.58 crore.
Quoting Rao, a press release by the company said that it scored well during the first half of 2020-21 in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic and incessant rains that caused disruptions in iron ore supplies from Chhattisgarh. The company has also undertaken stringent austerity measures to improve profitability for its long-term sustenance.
The PAT of the company increased to ₹43.34 crore in the first six months of 2020-21, compared to ₹20.71 crore during the corresponding period of the previous year. Revenue from operations was at ₹897.63 crore during H1 of 2020-21, against ₹959.66 crore in the corresponding period of 2019-20.
The release said that iron ore pellet production at the company stood at 1.007 million tonnes and despatches at 1.121 million tonnes during the first six months of 2020-21, compared to 1.115 million tonnes of production and 1.111 million tonnes of despatches during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.
Also read: Union Steel Minister urges Karnataka to expedite clearances for KIOCL’s Devadari mines
The company is continuously exploring new markets for the sale of pellets as well as raw material sources for cost-effectiveness from both domestic and international markets, it added.
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Pay heed to a few key details before you use your credit card to pay in instalments
As Covid situation eases further, there’s a surge of confidence in the hospitality industry, says CMD Ramesh ...
I am a regular reader of BusinessLine. I would like to know: I) If a son-in-law gives a two-bedroom flat to ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Bharat Dynamics (BDL) at current levels.
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...