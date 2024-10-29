Kirloskar Brothers Ltd (KBL) has announced impressive financial results for the second quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024. The company reported a significant 90 per cent rise in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter, along with a 13.4 per cent increase in consolidated revenue from operations.

KBL’s consolidated revenue from operations rose by 13.4 per cent year-on-year for the second quarter and 14.0 per cent for the first half of FY25. EBITDA increased 61 per cent y-o-y for the second quarter at ₹156.4 crore, and by 33 per cent y-o-y for the half-year, totalling ₹283.4 crore.

The company reported growth in EBITDA margin, which rose from 10.6 per cent to 15.1 per cent for the quarter and from 11.7 per cent to 13.7 per cent for the half-year, reflecting KBL’s continued focus on operational efficiency.

Kirloskar Brothers saw a robust increase in profit before tax (PBT), which grew 78 per cent y-o-y to ₹129.0 crore for the quarter and by 37 per cent to ₹228.8 crore for the half-year.

Consolidated PAT surged 90 per cent y-o-y, reaching ₹96.7 crore for the second quarter and rising 42 per cent to ₹162.3 crore for the half-year. Additionally, the PAT margin improved from 5.6 per cent to 9.3 per cent for the quarter and from 6.3 per cent to 7.9 per cent for the half-year.

Order Book, Investments, and ROCE

KBL’s consolidated order book remains robust at ₹3,056 crore as of September 30. The company’s current investments, including bank balances, increased by ₹131.7 crore to ₹695.9 crore, representing a 23.3 per cent rise for the half-year.

Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) showed positive growth, increasing 220 basis points y-o-y to 29.0 per cent for the half-year. Earnings per share (EPS) jumped ₹5.9 to reach ₹20.3 per share.