Kirloskar group on a mission transformation

Kirloskar group of companies - Kirloskar Oil Engines, Kirloskar Chillers, Kirloskar Pneumatic, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries and Kirloskar Industries have undertaken a refresh of their respective business vision.
The exercise involves revitalising the businesses from robust, engineering-led firms to solution providers that lead to a transformed industrial landscape. It will be also being more customer-centric than ever before.
The ‘Limitless’ vision will span over eight business areas, laying the foundation for aggressive plans in the B2C domain whilst continuing to power robust growth in the B2B companies. This will include large investments over two to three years across all business lines. This also involves infusing new technologies, apart from new offerings, including real estate and NBFC.
A refreshed brand identity and colours have been adopted as a part of this exercise. While the logo has elements of human-centricity and future-readiness, the colours allude to the legacy that the 130-year-old name carries and the years put in to fulfil the dreams of those it has touched.
Industry veterans that have joined in the recent past include Mahesh Chhabria at Kirloskar Industries, Vimal Bhandari at Arka Fincap, Vinesh Jairath for the real estate business and K Srinivasan at Kirloskar Pneumatic. Industry veterans RV Gumaste, Sanjeev Nimkar and Avinash Manjul continue to lead Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, Kirloskar Oil Engines and Kirloskar Chillers.
The legacy businesses have already embarked on their ‘Limitless’ journey by integrating new-age technologies and processes such as 3D printing, the Internet of Things, digitisation, artificial intelligence and so on. The benefits of these technologies are far-reaching – from shrinking the time taken to bring products to market to enormous cost savings.
Among the new consumer-facing businesses, there will be significant investment in the realty business Avante Spaces and Arka Fincap, the non-banking finance company (NBFC). Avante Spaces is developing the first of its land parcels based on customer-centric and future-forward principles. The business is looking at a mixed-development offering that includes retail and commercial space in smart buildings.
Arka Fincap was established last year as a subsidiary of Kirloskar Oil Engines and began operations with a seed capital of Rs 1,000 crore. It focusses on structured term financing solutions for corporations and loans to MSME borrowers and the real estate sector. In three years, Arka Fincap will expand into retail lending and consumer finance.
Atul Kirloskar, Executive Chairman of Kirloskar Oil Engines, said, “We have undertaken the journey towards becoming a fully integrated conglomerate. Our new vision keeps the changing needs of the customer in mind, reorienting us from manufacturing to solutions around it. We are going from a solid, engineering-driven firm to a future-ready firm, geared for an enhanced customer experience. We are looking at the adoption of new-age technology solutions and digitisation, a future-ready team that is exposed to the best people practices and recognises and rewards performance.”
Rahul Kirloskar, Executive Chairman of Kirloskar Pneumatic, said, “The customer is at the heart of everything we do, and we constantly evolve to exceed their expectations. We are now expanding our horizons and have made leaps from just products to solutions, to customer centricity and now to digital architecture. This change is reflective of our new philosophy to create better lives, better opportunities and a better tomorrow for our customers and for society.”
