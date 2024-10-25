Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd (KPCL), a prominent player in the air, refrigeration and gas compression industry, has reported a solid financial performance in Q2 FY25, with notable growth in both revenue and profit.

The conglomerate’s revenue from operations increased 53 per cent to ₹431 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2024-2025 as compared with ₹282 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company’s compression business remains the main revenue contributor, accounting for around 94 per cent of KPCL’s total revenue.

The 66-year-old company’s profit before tax (PBT) surged 240 per cent to ₹92 crore in Q2 of the current financial year from ₹27 crore in the same period of the previous financial year. Its PBT accounted for 21 per cent of the total income, marking a significant increase from 9 per cent in the same quarter last financial year.

The Kirloskar Group company’s net profit after tax jumped 234 per cent year-on-year in Q2 FY24-25 to ₹68 crore, representing 21 per cent of the total income, from ₹20 crore. Its basic earnings per share for Q2 rose to ₹10.42, compared to ₹3.12 per share in the prior year.

In the second quarter of FY25, KPCL’s total income reached ₹437 crore, compared to ₹286 crore in the second quarter of FY24.

As of October 1, 2024, KPCL’s order book was valued at approximately ₹1,780 crore, a 23 per cent rise from the previous year’s ₹1,450 crore.

In a strategic move to strengthen its presence in the refrigeration sector, KPCL has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire a 55.26 per cent stake in Systems and Components India Private Limited, a major supplier of refrigeration packages for the pharmaceutical, chemical, and dairy industries. This acquisition is anticipated to be completed by December 2024 and will enable KPCL to expand its market reach in refrigeration and chiller packaging.

KPCL’s recently introduced “Jarilo” bio-compressor, developed to meet the needs of the biogas industry, has received positive market response, enhancing the company’s sustainable technology portfolio.

The company’s EBITDA margin improved to 23 per cent of the total income, up from 13 per cent in Q2 FY24.

H1 Results

For the first half of FY25, KPCL reported a 35 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue from operations to ₹706 crore from ₹524 crore in FY24.

The company’s EBITDA reached 20 per cent (₹143 crore) of total income, up from 12.7 per cent (₹68 crore) in FY24.

Profit before tax for H1 FY25 was ₹128 crore, a 156 per cent increase from ₹50 crore in FY24, while net profit after tax reached ₹94 crore, representing a 147 per cent rise from ₹38 crore in the previous year.

Basic earnings per share for H1 FY25 reached ₹14.57, compared to ₹5.89 per share in FY24.