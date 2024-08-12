Kirloskar Solar has appointed Kochi-based GSL Energy Solutions as its exclusive project partner for six districts in Kerala.

This strategic partnership aims at garnering projects to produce 5 MW worth around ₹25 crore in the current financial year 2024-25, a press release said.

Jackson Mathew, CEO, GSL Energy Solutions said the partnership will cater both to the commercial and residential solarization projects across six districts including Ernakulam, Kottayam, Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kollam. There is enormous potential for solarization in Kerala considering the sunny climate except during the monsoons and subsidies available. Currently, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy subsidies of Rs78,000 are available for 3kw to 10kw projects in residential sector, he said.

Suresh Simpson, General Manager (South), Kirloskar Solar said the partnership can provide end to end solar solutions to all types of customers with committed after-sales support and proven return on investment within five years of installation.