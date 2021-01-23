Kishan Reddy reviews progress of NTPC’s Telangana Power plant

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy held a review meeting with NTPC officials in Hyderabad on Friday to discuss the progress of the 4,000 MW Ramagundam thermal power project implementation.
Reddy discussed the construction status of the NTPC Telangana Power plant planned at Ramagundam after the formation of Telangana State. The NTPC Officials informed the Central Minister that construction of two units with a capacity of 800 MW was currently underway, but has been delayed due to the Covid pandemic.
The MoS also enquired with the officials about the progress of obtaining the required permits for the remaining three units with a capacity of 800 MW each in the second phase.
Kishan Reddy suggested that the authorities should plan to utilize the coal from the Singareni Collieries mined in the vicinity of the existing units as well as the units to be constructed. He also enquired about the contracts that have been signed so far on the coal linkages.
“We are planning to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inauguration of the Ramagundam Fertilizer & Chemicals Limited soon,” the Minister said during the meeting. He suggested that officials should complete the preparations to lay the foundation stone for the second phase of the Telangana Power Plant during the same time.
The NTPC officials informed the minister that country's largest solar power plant on water body with a capacity of 100 MW was being constructed. He was also briefed on the various programmes being carried out by NTPC, as part of corporate social responsibility in Telangana.
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
Only half the Sensex stocks have bettered the index’s return in the last 10,000-point journey
High valuation and stiff competition from larger players are a dampener
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy The New India Assurance Company (NIACL) stock at current ...
₹1490 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1475146015051520 Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff ...
What makes the new crop of young Indian cricketers such game-changing winners? Over and above their talent, ...
Regina King’s film ‘One Night in Miami’ turns the spotlight on four young men’s often conflicting ideas of ...
Each new year millions of people around the world resolve to change their lives for the better. These ...
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...