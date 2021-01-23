Kishan Reddy reviews progress of NTPC’s Telangana Power plant

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy held a review meeting with NTPC officials in Hyderabad on Friday to discuss the progress of the 4,000 MW Ramagundam thermal power project implementation.

Reddy discussed the construction status of the NTPC Telangana Power plant planned at Ramagundam after the formation of Telangana State. The NTPC Officials informed the Central Minister that construction of two units with a capacity of 800 MW was currently underway, but has been delayed due to the Covid pandemic.

The MoS also enquired with the officials about the progress of obtaining the required permits for the remaining three units with a capacity of 800 MW each in the second phase.

Kishan Reddy suggested that the authorities should plan to utilize the coal from the Singareni Collieries mined in the vicinity of the existing units as well as the units to be constructed. He also enquired about the contracts that have been signed so far on the coal linkages.

PM to open fertiliser unit?

“We are planning to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inauguration of the Ramagundam Fertilizer & Chemicals Limited soon,” the Minister said during the meeting. He suggested that officials should complete the preparations to lay the foundation stone for the second phase of the Telangana Power Plant during the same time.

The NTPC officials informed the minister that country's largest solar power plant on water body with a capacity of 100 MW was being constructed. He was also briefed on the various programmes being carried out by NTPC, as part of corporate social responsibility in Telangana.