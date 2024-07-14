The father of modern retail Kishore Biyani’s retail empire has crumbled but the family is still going strong with new ventures. His nephew Vivek Biyani is launching ‘Broadway’ a theatre-style store format, with the formal launch announcement set to take place on Thursday.

Touted to be new-age department stores for new-age brands, outlets are slated to be opened in Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. The outlet in Delhi is expected to be housed in Vasant Kunj’s Ambience Mall

‘Broadway is a stage, where everyone is a performer,’ says the BroadwayLive website.

Vivek Biyani, who is the founder of Broadway, was part of his uncle’s Future Group for 15 years, according to his LinkedIn profile. He joined the group in 2007 and was involved in Home Town and Ezone’s furniture, electronics, and home improvement businesses. Subsequently, he took charge of the digital initiatives in the group and was responsible for building up Big Bazaar Direct and developing the multichannel business across food, fashion and home.

He founded Broadway in 2023.

The stress is on experiential shopping and consumers can interact with direct-to-consumer brands. Customers can experience and see live shows including fashion shows.

According to the website the stores have been designed by Malherbe Paris, who have also designed for global fashion brands such as Dior, Sephora, and Givenchy.