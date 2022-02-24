Kitchen appliances maker Wonderchef forays into cookware

Kitchen appliances brand, Wonderchef, has announced its foray into the homeware category with the launch of a wide range of products. The Range covers tableware, barware, cutlery, glasses, linen, serve ware, and dinnerware in bone china, fine bone china, and stoneware.

Ravi Saxena, MD, Wonderchef, said: “Our brand stands for quality, design, and innovation in kitchen appliances that has brought health, taste, and convenience to millions of Indian kitchens. We have now decided to provide our customers with the same experience while dining as well. They would be able to relish the quality and class of Wonderchef into their dining space, beyond their kitchen.”

“Premium homeware is one of the fastest-growing segments and we are providing the consumers with a wide variety of quality products on a single platform. This way, they can create a perfect dining experience without compromising on design and functionality. Our target is to capture a substantial market share in this segment within the next three years. We plan to invest ₹100 crore over the next three years in designs and marketing of this range,” he added. “A dining experience is an emotional journey. We will fuel the aspirations of our customers with collections from over 50 chosen designers who are curating products, especially for Wonderchef. Bollywood superstar Kriti Sanon will be the face of the brand for homeware.”

Saxena further said that the homeware range would be marketed in a D2C manner via the company’s own website. The company’s website and social media assets are among the finest in the industry. They are being further enhanced with the introduction of homeware. Over 750 products are being launched this week and this number will go to 2,000 within the next two months. Select designs would also be made available on partner sites like Nykaa, Myntra, Amazon, and Flipkart.

Established in 2009, Wonderchef markets cookware and kitchen appliances .Wonderchef is available all across India and in countries including USA, UK, UAE, Australia, and Mauritius. The company offers over 600 products, including non stick cookware, nutriblend mixers, stainless steel pans, pressure cookers, appliances, mixer-grinders, cooktops and chimneys.