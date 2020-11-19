Companies

Kitchens Centre raises pre-Series A funding from Village Global

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on November 19, 2020 Published on November 19, 2020

Delhi-based shared kitchen start-up Kitchens Centre has raised an undisclosed pre-Series A funding from US-based early-stage venture capital firm Village Global.

Village Global is backed entrepreneurs including Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft’s Bill Gates, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Google’s Eric Schmidt and Disney’s Bob Iger among others.

Founded in 2019 by Lakshay Jain, Kitchens Centre provides infrastructure and technology solutions for online food and FMCG brands.

Kitchens Centre started operations with two locations in Delhi, and over the course of one year scaled up to 35 locations across 15 cities. The company raised a seed round of $500,000 in April this year from AngelList India.

