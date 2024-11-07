US-based Infinx Healthcare has opened its Centre of Excellence in Madurai that will create 700 jobs over the next five years. During Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s visit to the US in September, the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Guidance Tamil Nadu to establish the centre in Madurai.

Infinx is an AI-powered solutions provider for patient access and revenue cycle management (RCM). The facility will support the company’s mission of optimising revenue cycle processes for US-based healthcare providers, helping them focus on patient care while ensuring financial sustainability, says a company press release.

The investment in Madurai aligns with Infinx’s global expansion goals and marks the company’s eighth center in India, complementing existing operations in Mumbai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad, the release said.

Founded in 2012, Infinx is backed by leading global investment firms - Norwest Venture Partners and KKR & Co.