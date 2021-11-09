KKR Appoints KV Kamath as Senior Advisor

Global investment firm KKR on Tuesday announced the appointment of KV Kamath as Senior Advisor to KKR India.

His appointment is effective immediately, it said in a statement.

“Kamath is recognised as one of the pioneers of India’s modern financial services sector, and brings to KKR more than five decades of experience building and leading large Indian businesses,” it further said.

His appointment marks the latest milestone for KKR in India. The firm has committed about $ 7 billion of equity in asset classes including private equity and infrastructure. In 2021, it has made several investments in India such as in Vini Cosmetics and Lenskart.

Kamath said, “KKR has consistently demonstrated its strong commitment to India, and the firm today stands out as one of the highest-caliber investors in innovative, market-leading companies in the country and worldwide.”

Kamath, a veteran banker, has served as the first President of the New Development Bank. Prior to that, he was Chairman of ICICI Bank and Infosys Limited. In October 2021, he was appointed the Chairperson of the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development.

Gaurav Trehan, Partner and CEO, KKR India, said, “We are pleased to welcome KV as a senior advisor to our team in India, and are excited to learn from his terrific insights as we continue to invest in the growth of India.”