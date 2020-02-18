KKR clarifies that as shareholder of CG Power, it is within its rights to engage with board, shareholders

Indian Airlines: A glorious innings that gave India wings
The airlines had a rich past, much of which has faded out of public memory
Global investment firm, KKR, has clarified that as a shareholder in the Gautam Thapar-promoted CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd, it is within its rights to engage with the Board and shareholders.
“As a shareholder, it is in our interest to engage constructively with the company, both through its Board and shareholders, in order to preserve and enhance the value of the company,” a KKR spokesperson said in an email statement.
The issue on hand relates to corporate governance advisory firm InGovern, which questioned the roles of various stakeholders in CG Power — the Board, key management personnel, internal auditors, bankers to the company, lenders to the holding company, statutory auditors, promoters and other group companies.
KKR pointed out that it has been a lender to Avantha Holdings (a part of the Avantha Group, which had a stake in CG Power) and not a shareholder of CG Power, until it enforced the share pledge option on September 16, 2019. It had to take this action due to defaults by Avantha Holdings.
“As a result of our enforcement, we now own just under 10 per cent of equity stake in CG Power,” said KKR. On June 30, 2019, Avantha had a negligible stake in the company, with lenders invoking the entire pledged promoter shareholding.
Subsequent to acquiring the stake, Narayan K Seshadri has been appointed as an Independent Director of CG Power. Seshadri, InGovern pointed out, has close business interests with KKR India and Sanjay Nayar, head of KKR India. “The appointment of Narayan Sheshadri as an independent director, predates our share pledge enforcement and in any case it is entirely within the board's power to manage the affairs of the company in accordance with its charter,” said KKR.
