KKR raises $1.3-billion for its Global Impact Fund

Are there toys, trinkets and trophies at your workplace?
These are the visible signs of engagement in an organization
Global investment firm KKR has raised $1.3 billion for its KKR Global Impact Fund SCSp, which would be used to invest in companies that provide commercial solutions to environmental or social challenges.
KKR Global Impact Fund focuses on identifying and investing behind opportunities across the Americas, Europe and Asia. Specifically, the fund would aim on generating private equity risk-adjusted returns by investing in companies in the lower middle market that contribute measurable progress towards one or more of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), KKR said in a statement.
The UN SDGs were developed to mobilise citizens, policymakers, technologists and investors to address global challenges. KKR has a significant role to play in building businesses that contribute to SDG solutions while also achieving financial returns for fund investors, said Robert Antablin and Ken Mehlman, KKR Partners and Co-Heads of KKR Global Impact.
Over the last decade, KKR has been a leader in driving and protecting value throughout the firm’s private markets portfolio through thoughtful Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) management, and measuring and reporting on performance to investors. The firm has invested $5.5 billion across 35 companies in solutions-oriented businesses that address policy imperatives including workforce development, green energy, responsible waste management, clean water protection .
KKR launched its global impact business in 2018.
These are the visible signs of engagement in an organization
Accurate performancemeets strong hardware
Job loveLove is in the air with Valentine’s Day approaching. So why not track the affinity people have with ...
The audio legend combines good sound with a unique designthat will suit some
The scheme, proposed in the Budget, could save you time and money once implemented; we take you through the ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Minda Corporation at current levels. Breaking ...
The fund is best suited for investors with a time horizon of more than five years
The tag line said ‘Go IndiGo’ and the Indian air traveller heartily obliged, making the low-cost airline with ...
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
Arriving in Mumbai’s international terminal I am reminded of the city’s specialness. The art at the airport, ...
The Oscar-winning film is a heartbreaking tale fuelled by the universal tragedy of class inequality
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...