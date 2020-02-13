KKR raises $1.3-billion for its Global Impact Fund

Global investment firm KKR has raised $1.3 billion for its KKR Global Impact Fund SCSp, which would be used to invest in companies that provide commercial solutions to environmental or social challenges.

KKR Global Impact Fund focuses on identifying and investing behind opportunities across the Americas, Europe and Asia. Specifically, the fund would aim on generating private equity risk-adjusted returns by investing in companies in the lower middle market that contribute measurable progress towards one or more of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), KKR said in a statement.

The UN SDGs were developed to mobilise citizens, policymakers, technologists and investors to address global challenges. KKR has a significant role to play in building businesses that contribute to SDG solutions while also achieving financial returns for fund investors, said Robert Antablin and Ken Mehlman, KKR Partners and Co-Heads of KKR Global Impact.

Over the last decade, KKR has been a leader in driving and protecting value throughout the firm’s private markets portfolio through thoughtful Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) management, and measuring and reporting on performance to investors. The firm has invested $5.5 billion across 35 companies in solutions-oriented businesses that address policy imperatives including workforce development, green energy, responsible waste management, clean water protection .

KKR launched its global impact business in 2018.