KKR to acquire controlling stake in JB Chemicals

Getting employees to think out of the box
It was on April 1, a week into the first lockdown, when Mahindra & Mahindra announced an initiative for ...
Global investment firm KKR has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a controlling stake in J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd for an undisclosed amount.
KKR will acquire stake from the founders, Mody family, at ₹745 per share and make an open offer for an additional 26 per cent of the company. Details of the open offer will be disclosed at the appropriate time, KKR said in a statement.
KKR will fund this investment from its Asian Fund III.
J.B. Chemicals, a company specialising in branded formulations, supplies products in cardiac, gastrointestinal and anti-infective therapeutic areas across the branded formulations market.
The company’s portfolio includes four flagship brands in India — Cilacar, Metrogyl, Nicardia and Rantac — and exports branded formulations to more than 40 countries.
“We believe J.B. Chemicals has an opportunity to accelerate its growth and leverage its strengths to enter into new therapeutic areas. We look forward to working with the management team to build on the company’s strong foundation, and believe this investment underscores KKR’s ongoing commitment to India’s long-term economic prospects and the potential of its companies,” Sanjay Nayar, Partner and CEO of KKR India, said.
Avendus Capital was the financial advisor to the promoters of J.B. Chemicals, and Platinum Partners (Mumbai) was the legal counsel. Moelis & Company was the financial advisor, EY as accounting and tax diligence advisor, and Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett were legal counsels to KKR.
ICICI Securities will be acting as the manager to the public offer, it added.
In India, KKR’s pharmaceutical and healthcare investments include Max Healthcare and Radiant Life Care, which collectively comprise the largest hospital network in North India. KKR had also invested in Gland Pharma, a pure-play generic injectable pharmaceutical products company.
It was on April 1, a week into the first lockdown, when Mahindra & Mahindra announced an initiative for ...
Walk, run, fly will be the credo for its SUVs and tractors, says Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director
Festive hiring cheerIndia Inc expects to see a spurt in hiring of blue-collar and entry-level workers in Q3 ...
The Britannia Marie Gold My Start Up initiative gives women entrepreneurship a needed boost
SWPs can help conservative investors get regular returns
Weak core earnings and higher NPA/Covid provisions would have dragged profits further, had it not been for the ...
Budget 2020 introduced the option for individual taxpayers to pay taxes at lower rates beginning FY21 if they ...
Merger pain may come to the fore in coming quarters
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...