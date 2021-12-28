Companies

KN Prasad to take charge as MD of Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts

December 28, 2021

Will be responsible for strategic direction of the company’s operations in India

Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts Pvt Ltd (TKAP) on Tuesday said it’s senior Vice-President KN Prasad will replace KG Mohan Kumar as the new Managing Director of the company.

Prasad will be responsible for strategic direction of TKAP’s operations in India. He brings with him rich experience in diverse areas covering Production, Engineering and Quality. His in-dept sector knowledge and deep understanding of the evolving industry scenario is expected to further contribute to overall growth of the company at this critical juncture, a press statement from the company said

