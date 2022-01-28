Knitwear maker Dollar Industries reports 12 per cent jump in profit

Kolkata-based knitwear manufacturer Dollar Industries Ltd has registered 12 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 44 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as against ₹28 crore same period last year.

Total revenue increased by 23 per cent at ₹383 crore during the quarter under review as compared with ₹312 crore same period last year.

EBITDA for Q3FY22 stood at around ₹66 crore as compared to ₹44 crore.

“The financial results for the third quarter of FY22 indicate that the company has been able to align itself with its growth trajectory as we have witnessed a greater demand for our products in the market. We have witnessed volume growth in Q3FY22 around 11 per cent and 14 per cent during nine-month period. We have also managed to bring down our working capital cycle from 178 days in March 2021 to 154 days in December 2021,” Vinod Kumar Gupta, Managing Director, Dollar Industries said in a statement.

The company’s scrip closed at ₹610.20, down by 4.67 per cent on the BSE on Friday.