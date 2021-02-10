Kochi-based PJJ Fruits to retail imported fruits

Kochi-based PJJ Fruits, which currently procures and sells fruits from across the country, is entering the retail market of imported fruits.

The company imports fruits from Italy, France, Spain, the US, China, Chile, Australia, and New Zealand, to cater to the burgeoning domestic market in the State. These high-quality, non-toxic fruits are sold in specially-designed food-grade containers.

S Suhas, Ernakulam District Collector, will inaugurate the first sales. The company has also plans to expand its presence in all the 14 districts in the State through exclusive retail outlets, P J Jaison, Chairman, said.

To ensure quality, he said, fruits are selected from orchards that strictly adhere to quality standards stipulated not just by their countries but also by international markets. Fruits brought to Kerala are stored in freezers equipped with special high-end features. The company has its own logistics system to reach the fruits collected from the farms to customers in the shortest possible time, he said.

