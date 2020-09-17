Škoda Auto India launches new Rapid TSI automatic

Škoda Auto India on Thursday unveiled the new Rapid TSI Automatic Transmission at an introductory ex-showroom price starting from ₹9.49 lakh.

At the heart of the new Škoda Rapid Automatic Transmission is a new TSI mill mated to a six speed torque converter, the company said. “The new RAPID TSI Automatic Transmission is calibrated for refinement, efficiency as well as performance, and perfectly fits the urban lifestyle of Skoda Auto customers,” the company claimed.

"With the introduction of a six speed Automatic Transmission across the refreshed RAPID TSI range, the Czech marque has raised the benchmark within the segment. It is a reliable technology, provides a dynamic drive experience, and deems to be the best seller in its class,” said Zac Hollis, Brand Director - Škoda Auto India.

Fuel efficiency

Displacing 999 cm3, the three cylinder 1.0 TSI petrol engine fosters 110 PS (81 kW) of power at 5,000 to 5,500 rpm and 175 Nm of torque at 1,750 to 4,000 rpm, the company said.

“The fuel efficiency too is exemplary. The new Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic Transmission, with a six speed torque converter, offers 16.24 kmpl under standard test conditions. When compared with the outgoing 1.6 MPI engine, the new Skoda Rapid TSI delivers a 5 per cent upsurge in power and a 14 per cent rise in torque output. At the same time, the new Rapid TSI Automatic Transmission offers a 9 per cent increase in fuel efficiency against the previous motor,” it further stated.