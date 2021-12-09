ŠKODA Auto India ramps up dealer network, boosts sales in South

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
ŠKODA Auto India said it has ramped up customer touch points by 84 per cent in the South in the last one year — the dealer network in the region grew from 38 touch points in 2020 to 70 in 2021.
The expansion is in alignment with the brand’s strategy of moving closer to customers and has resulted in 90 per cent growth in sales in the region, the company said in statement.
It is now present in 28 cities in the South, up from 19 in December 2019. Along with the metro cities, the brand is now equipped to serve customers in small towns like Shimoga, Karur, Dindigul, Muvatupuzha and Kannur, with plans to enter Tirupati, Karimnagar, Gulbarga, Bellary and Anantpur.
It recently inaugurated new dealerships in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mysuru and Puducherry. “Southern India is one of the most important markets for us and is vital to our growth strategy. The opening of new dealerships is an important part to deliver on our business objectives, and will offer customers best-in-class services at their convenience,” said Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA Auto India.
The expansion also coincides with strong response of more than 20,000 bookings for its new SUV Kushaq.
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...