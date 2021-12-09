ŠKODA Auto India ramps up dealer network, boosts sales in South

ŠKODA Auto India said it has ramped up customer touch points by 84 per cent in the South in the last one year — the dealer network in the region grew from 38 touch points in 2020 to 70 in 2021.

The expansion is in alignment with the brand’s strategy of moving closer to customers and has resulted in 90 per cent growth in sales in the region, the company said in statement.

Small town customers

It is now present in 28 cities in the South, up from 19 in December 2019. Along with the metro cities, the brand is now equipped to serve customers in small towns like Shimoga, Karur, Dindigul, Muvatupuzha and Kannur, with plans to enter Tirupati, Karimnagar, Gulbarga, Bellary and Anantpur.

It recently inaugurated new dealerships in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mysuru and Puducherry. “Southern India is one of the most important markets for us and is vital to our growth strategy. The opening of new dealerships is an important part to deliver on our business objectives, and will offer customers best-in-class services at their convenience,” said Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA Auto India.

The expansion also coincides with strong response of more than 20,000 bookings for its new SUV Kushaq.