ŠKODA opens pre-booking for KAROQ and new RAPID 1.0 TSI

ŠKODA AUTO India has opened a reservation window for the new RAPID 1.0 TSI and the KAROQ, against a refundable booking fee of ₹ 50,000.

Reservations can be done across all authorised dealership facilities and on the ŠKODA AUTO India website. Pre-booked Rapids and Karooqs will be delivered to customers from April 14 and May 6, respectively, the company said in a release.

"Our SUV range caters to a growing class of discerning customers with the taste for luxury as well as the right 'value for money' proposition. While retaining its strong family characteristics, the much-anticipated KAROQ will continue to drive ŠKODA AUTO's success in India,” said Zac Hollis, Brand Director - ŠKODA AUTO India

The TSI (Turbocharged Stratified Injection) petrol engine, to be introduced with the ŠKODA RAPID, is central to its BS-6 powertrain and fuel strategy, said Hollis.