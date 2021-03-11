Kolkata-based Rollick icecream to expand into new markets, grow online sales

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Kolkata-based ice cream brand Rollick, which had seen its sales plunging to near zero during the first quarter of this fiscal on the back of the Covid-induced lockdown, is witnessing a steady recovery in demand.
Online sales has grown multifold across some of its exclusive outlets.
According to Anisha Aggarwal, Director, Prestige Ice Cream Private Ltd, “Rollick has had a CAGR of around 23 per cent during the last five years and we are aiming to grow by over 28 per cent during the coming five years. This would be supported by our foray into newer geographies and the launch of new flavours,” Aggarwal told BusinessLine.
Also read: Ice-cream brand Rollick warming up to geographic expansion
The company, which started with a production unit in West Bengal, is currently present across 14 States in the eastern region including Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the north eastern states and Bhutan. The brand plans to be present in 100 new towns and villages in its present markets in 2021 and expand to 20 more States in the next three years.
Apart from a presence in more than 25,000 retail outlets, Rollick is present in 30 ice cream parlours in Kolkata.
“When the lockdown was announced, our sales had come down to near zero in April, but from May-June onwards we started seeing some improvement. We started selling through Swiggy and Zomato, though the numbers were small initially but it started picking up,” she said. Online sales, previously accounted for 10-15 per cent of a store’s total turnover, it has increased to 85-90 per cent for some of the outlets.
Rollick would aim to boost its retail presence and build its brand, particularly on the e-commerce platform.
The company, which currently has around 120 SKUs, adds around 20-25 new flavours each year. Keeping the increased demand for pre-packed food in mind, the company has introduced ice cream cake rolls, sundae jars and a whole range of Kulfi flavours this year. Some of their flavours are inspired by the local taste and culture such as Nolen Gur and Daab Malai.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
The ‘Mirzapur’ actor on streaming platforms, the web drama that was the turning point in his career — and his ...
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
Amitav Ghosh adapts a legendary tale into a prescient warning in verse for the modern world
India’s privacy law must balance the rights of children with online safety
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...