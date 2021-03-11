Kolkata-based Rollick icecream to expand into new markets, grow online sales

Kolkata-based ice cream brand Rollick, which had seen its sales plunging to near zero during the first quarter of this fiscal on the back of the Covid-induced lockdown, is witnessing a steady recovery in demand.

Online sales has grown multifold across some of its exclusive outlets.

Sustaining growth

According to Anisha Aggarwal, Director, Prestige Ice Cream Private Ltd, “Rollick has had a CAGR of around 23 per cent during the last five years and we are aiming to grow by over 28 per cent during the coming five years. This would be supported by our foray into newer geographies and the launch of new flavours,” Aggarwal told BusinessLine.

The company, which started with a production unit in West Bengal, is currently present across 14 States in the eastern region including Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the north eastern states and Bhutan. The brand plans to be present in 100 new towns and villages in its present markets in 2021 and expand to 20 more States in the next three years.

Apart from a presence in more than 25,000 retail outlets, Rollick is present in 30 ice cream parlours in Kolkata.

Icecream at the doorstep

“When the lockdown was announced, our sales had come down to near zero in April, but from May-June onwards we started seeing some improvement. We started selling through Swiggy and Zomato, though the numbers were small initially but it started picking up,” she said. Online sales, previously accounted for 10-15 per cent of a store’s total turnover, it has increased to 85-90 per cent for some of the outlets.

Rollick would aim to boost its retail presence and build its brand, particularly on the e-commerce platform.

The company, which currently has around 120 SKUs, adds around 20-25 new flavours each year. Keeping the increased demand for pre-packed food in mind, the company has introduced ice cream cake rolls, sundae jars and a whole range of Kulfi flavours this year. Some of their flavours are inspired by the local taste and culture such as Nolen Gur and Daab Malai.