Koo is now the only institutionally-run micro-blog in the world: CEO

As Elon Musk’s Twitter deal finalises, the CEO of Indian rival Koo said it is now the only institutionally-run micro blog in the world.

“So, this makes Koo the only institutionally-run micro blog in the world and not run by a single person. Wow!” Aprameya Radhakrishna, CEO and co-founder of Koo, wrote on the Indian micro-blogging platform.

Elon Musk has made a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion on Monday (April 25). Twitter negotiated with Musk to buy the social-media platform at the proposed $54.20 per share price. With this deal, Twitter will become a privately-owned company.

Last week, when Elon Musk detailed his plan of buying Twitter, Radhakrishna wrote on Koo: “Shouldn’t global big tech like Facebook and Google be making counter offers to buy Twitter? It’ll save them the scampering around when the rules of social media will be rewritten.”

The Koo app was launched in March 2020 as a multi-lingual, micro-blogging platform to enable Indians express themselves online in their mother tongues. Koo App is currently available in 10 languages – Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Assamese, Bengali and English.

The platform’s translation feature enables the real-time translation of a post across the slew of Indian languages, while retaining the sentiment and context of the original text. The Koo App is said to have over 30 million downloads and is leveraged by over 7,000 people of eminence across politics, sports, media, entertainment, spirituality, and art & culture to connect with their followers in multiple languages.