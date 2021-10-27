Koovers raises $1.5 million led by Inflection Point Ventures

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Business-to-Business automobile spares start-up Koovers on Wednesday announced that it has raised $1.5 million in funding led by Inflection Point Ventures. Other investors in the round include JPIN-VCats and Venture Catalysts.
Koovers is a B2B e-commerce platform that focuses on supplying genuine spare parts to independent auto-workshops (IWS) and the aftermarket ecosystem including ordering and doorstep delivery. The company will leverage the funds raised to enter more geographies across India, expand its product portfolio and further upgrade its technology platform.
Also read: Festive season fuels India’s return to world-beating growth
Mitesh Shah, Co-Founder, Inflection Point Ventures, said, “Koovers is tapping the unorganised car maintenance market which will continue to grow as it is an ongoing demand for car owners. At IPV, we invest in businesses that can show sustainable business model with path to profitability. Koovers delivers on both the key parameters.”
Sandeep Begur, Co-founder & CEO, Koovers, said, “With a strong leadership team comprising of Vinayak YB (CTO) who comes with strong Technology and e-commerce background, and S Prem Kumar (COO), an ex-COO of a telecom major, Koovers is poised to disrupt and conquer this last frontier. IPV is one of the professionally managed investor networks in India and we are privileged to have them as our investor.”
Koovers currently has over 5,000 workshops in the network and has clocked 100 per cent y-o-y growth with $4.5 million ARR, it said. The start-up’s DMS App is used for ordering the required parts and its tech platform has 1.8 million spares listed (till date).
Also read: Has India a positive tale to sell at COP26?
It is focused on leveraging technology, procurement contracts with OEM/OES and focus on “point of consumption.” Moving forward, the company will also target expansion of their offerings to include parts for CVs, two-wheelers, etc.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...