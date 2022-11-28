Kotak Alternate Assets, managed by Kotak Investment Advisors has appointed Subhamkar Das as Chief Operating Officer to lead the Kotak Data Centre platform and plans to raise about $500 million to $1 billion through its maiden data centre fund.

Subhamkar will be a senior member of the team that will help build the data centre practice at KIAL. He has about 24 years of experience and has moved in from Nxtra Data, where he was the Head of Data Centre and Build.

He has made significant contributions in designing data centres, physical infrastructure, green buildings, energy efficient and next-generation data centres.

Srini Sriniwasan, Managing Director, Kotak Investment Advisors said India is at the cusp of data explosion backed by digital economy, enterprise cloud, 5G and IoT. Over the next 5 years, the data centre industry will grow from 650MW to 2.2GW requiring a cumulative investment of $7 billion, he said.