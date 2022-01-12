Kotak Bank board allows promoters’ to raise voting rights to 26%

Take charge, India
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
The board of directors of Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMB) has passed a resolution permitting the promoters’ voting rights in the bank to be capped at 26 per cent going forward.
This resolution comes in the wake of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on November 26, 2021, allowing promoters’ stake in private sector banks in the long run of 15 years to be raised from the current levels of 15 per cent to 26 per cent of the paid-up voting equity share capital of the bank.
Prior to RBI accepting the recommendation of the “Internal Working Group to review extant ownership guidelines and corporate structure for Indian private sector banks”, the shareholding of promoter/s and promoter group/non-operating financial holding company had to be brought down to 30 per cent of the paid-up voting equity capital of the bank within a period of 10 years from the date of commencement of business of the bank.
Further, the promoters’ shareholding had to be diluted to 15 per cent of the paid-up voting equity capital of the bank within a period of 15 years.
By September 2021, the promoter and promoter group had 26 per cent stake in the bank. Uday Kotak, bank’s MD & CEO, is the single largest shareholder with 25.76 per cent stake in the bank.
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
Mountaneer Arjun Vajpai on five key aspects of his lifestyle
Coal is certainly on its way out with 326 GW of coal-fired power plants scrapped since 2015, and no ...
Atmospheric carbon dioxide has increased 30-plus per cent since pre-industrial times, trapping more heat in ...
Target Maturity Funds are ideal for investors who want some return predictability and have an investment goal ...
It is suitable for those willing to take moderate risk and with a 3-year investment horizon
Will the robust 2021 rally in base metals continue into 2022? Here’s what fundamental and technical factors ...
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
Sports writer Suresh Menon journeys into the literary world to share passages and interludes that enrich a ...
The book is packed with practical “how to” advice from the idea stage, going all the way to an IPO, and is ...
In Beauty Paradigm,Jaishri Jethwaney describes how there is blatant stereotyping and objectification of women ...
The Stranger in the Lifeboat is a tale of survival and having faith – but it has more unanswered questions ...
Puneet Das on repositioning Tata Agni, the value-led tea brand,going hyperlocal with Premium, launching tea ...
At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the tech event that opens every calendar year and gives us a glimpse ...
Influencer activity dominated the New Year activations of brands — some did it well, some sounded forced
VKC Razak, Managing Director, VKC Group, believes India can close the gap with China on affordable footwear ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...