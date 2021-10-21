KPCL reports 54% y-o-y rise in Q2 Sales

Scripting a survival
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company (KPCL) on Thursday announced its financial results for the quarter and half year-ended September 30, 2021 reporting that the flow of orders in the second quarter was higher than that of the previous year and order book as on September 30, 2021 stood at over ₹1,000 crore, clearly indicating a strong demand pick-up.
The operating revenue reported stood at ₹226 crore for Q2FY22 against ₹147 crore for Q2 of FY21 registering a 54 per cent y-o-y increase. Sales for H1FY22 grew by 73 per cent to ₹395 crore against ₹228 crore in H1FY21.
KPCL, a major player in air, refrigeration and gas compression business in India stated that order booking for exports has also been encouraging.
“During the quarter the company delivered a record number of compressors for the oxygen plants and other key application areas despite supply chain challenges. CNG compressor sales, however, got impacted by chip shortages and availability of gas engines despite strong order booking,” the company said in the press statement.
Most of the CNG packages will be supplied in Q3 and Q4 apart from major project orders which are in various stages of execution in this period. The demand for compressors for oxygen generation is also expected to continue in the second half of the financial year.
“EBITDA is at ₹46 crore for H1FY22 vs ₹20 crore for H1FY21. EBITDA margin improved to 11.6 per cent for H1FY22 vs 8.8 per cent in H1FY21. PBT was posted at ₹25.4 crore for H1FY22 vs just ₹0.4 crore in H1 FY21,” the company stated in a press release.
