KPIT Chairman connects intelligent electronics and affordable medical devices

For Pune-based KPIT Technologies, Marico Innovation Foundation’s (MIF) nationwide hunt for innovative, cost-effective ventilators to mitigate the outbreak of the Novel CoronaVirus seemed both - a challenge to test its prowess and opportunity to strike a balance for social cause.
The tech company which is focused on mobility, besides doing a lot of work on electro-mechanical equipment would probably not have forayed into medical-equipment space, but for the dire need for such solutions in the country at this juncture, admits Ravi Pandit, Group Chairman and CEO, KPIT Technologies.
And the efforts did not go a waste either, for KPIT’s solution figured among the top three winning entries.
Talking to BusinessLine, Pandit said: “We looked at the various product features such as pressure, volume, WHO standard/norms (for ventilators) and created a wish-list on the “must-have” features.”
“Electronics has become intelligent; most functionalities and alarms are sensor-driven. We realised that the equipment would have to be versatile, and worked around a design (solution) that could be used in a variety of places – not just hospitals, but in ambulance, home care and even in remote medical facilities.”
“Our solution is ergonomically designed, user-friendly, portable, light weight and most importantly affordable – priced at around a-third of the cost of similar devices in the market. We have secured calibration certification for its various features from an NABL-accredited laboratory and approved registration from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation,” he added.
“Imported parts are minimal,” he said in reply to a question.
The equipment has been installed in five-six private hospitals, and KPIT, according to Pandit is seeing buyer interest for bulk-orders.
Asked if it would be a viable proposition, he said: “We looked at it from a social angle – wanted to give back something to the society. But the truth is as electronics turn more intelligent, a lot of equipment could be more affordable. The user should look into the functionality aspect. The trick lies in using electronics well.”
