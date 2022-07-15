KPMG launches Innovation Kaleidoscope centre in Mumbai

KPMG in India today announced the launch of its first KPMG Innovation Kaleidoscope centre, a collaborative workspace for people, clients, and businesses, which is aimed at accelerating an organisation's innovation journey by engaging with the firm's experts to develop cutting-edge solutions to help address complex and dynamic business challenges.

Located at KPMG in India's Nesco office in Goregaon, Mumbai, this innovation centre showcases several solutions that have demonstrated and have been implemented for solving real world challenges. The centre will provide immersive experiences, insights, technology, and resources that business leaders seek to move their companies forward, both now and in the future.

The centre showcases sector-specific transformational solutions that are futuristic and addresses innovation across processes, strategy, digital, and technology adoption.

Speaking on the launch, Yezdi Nagporewalla, CEO, KPMG in India said, "We've created a modern collaborative space where organisations and our teams will want to visit, ideate, and co-create solutions. This, we believe, can transform the way we deliver for our clients. It's all about bringing together the best minds, insights, and technology to innovate and complement the work we do to help organisations through their innovation journey that is transforming the economy." Anindya Basu, National Managing Partner, Head – Advisory and Clients & Markets, KPMG in India adds, "The flagship innovation centre has been launched, quite simply, to tap into the infinite opportunities available to us, to connect with great minds in the industry, and leverage on the talent within our firm to build digitally-enabled solutions for businesses. This will continually provide outcome-oriented experiences for our clients." KPMG plans to expand these innovation centres to Bengaluru, Gurugram, and Noida, subsequently.

