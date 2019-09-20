KPR Group looks to complete ₹400-cr expansion by year-end

KTM set to kick off new chapter in India with 790 Duke
The Austrian bike-maker will leverage its China JV for global distribution
KPR Group, the Coimbatore-based diversified and integrated textile player, expects to complete its ongoing ₹400-crore expansion project by the end of the calendar year.
P Nataraj, Managing Director of KPR Mill Limited, said: “The expansion, which entails processing, fabric manufacture and garments will be completed by the end of the year and come into production next year. Its full benefits will be felt in the next financial year, helping us potentially add to about 10 per cent to the revenues.”
Speaking to BusinessLine on the sidelines of launch of their organic innerwear collection here, the MD said: “this expansion will take the manufacturing capacity up to 3 lakh kilos of yarn per day, 3.5 lakh garments per day, 75,000 kilos of fabric per day and 70,000 kilos of fabric dyeing per day.”
“The ongoing trade ware between US and China has been a matter of concern and the country’s textile industry has been suffering. China has been a major importer of textile yarn from India and KPR is a major supplier,” he said.
“The country’s textile industry is doing well barring this glitch in exports. We hope there will be an early resolution to the issue and the exports gain momentum. Of the ₹4,000 crore business of KPR Group, about 40 per cent is accounted for exports,” he said.
Referring to the domestic market, Nataraj said, “the focus is mainly on supply of yarn and fabric for other companies. We expect the market to witness steady growth. The booster dose of the government will add to the momentum.”
“After the launch of the organic innerwear in Tamil Nadu and later in Kerala, we are now entering Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, both important markets for us. This collection of sustainable cotton innerwear and athleisure products under FASO brand are for fashion-plus conscious people,” he explained.
These products are made out of 100 per cent superfine combed organic cotton that are skin-friendly and breathable, he said.
The Austrian bike-maker will leverage its China JV for global distribution
The German luxury brand is leveraging new tools to attract buyers
Zeal scooter brings in new customers; more products in company’s pipeline
Urban mobility is set to witness a tectonic shift with EVs, and a revamped, refocussed infrastructure. Here ...
Debt funds may not be as risky as equity funds, but they come with the possibility of capital erosion
I am a super senior citizen and a Central government pensioner. During FY2018-19, I sold equity shares that ...
RATE helps calculate the return on investments and cost of loans
SEBI’s new norms, slowdown push 5-year return of almost 50% of funds into red zone
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports