KPR Group looks to complete ₹400-cr expansion by year-end

KPR Group, the Coimbatore-based diversified and integrated textile player, expects to complete its ongoing ₹400-crore expansion project by the end of the calendar year.

P Nataraj, Managing Director of KPR Mill Limited, said: “The expansion, which entails processing, fabric manufacture and garments will be completed by the end of the year and come into production next year. Its full benefits will be felt in the next financial year, helping us potentially add to about 10 per cent to the revenues.”

Speaking to BusinessLine on the sidelines of launch of their organic innerwear collection here, the MD said: “this expansion will take the manufacturing capacity up to 3 lakh kilos of yarn per day, 3.5 lakh garments per day, 75,000 kilos of fabric per day and 70,000 kilos of fabric dyeing per day.”

“The ongoing trade ware between US and China has been a matter of concern and the country’s textile industry has been suffering. China has been a major importer of textile yarn from India and KPR is a major supplier,” he said.

“The country’s textile industry is doing well barring this glitch in exports. We hope there will be an early resolution to the issue and the exports gain momentum. Of the ₹4,000 crore business of KPR Group, about 40 per cent is accounted for exports,” he said.

Referring to the domestic market, Nataraj said, “the focus is mainly on supply of yarn and fabric for other companies. We expect the market to witness steady growth. The booster dose of the government will add to the momentum.”

“After the launch of the organic innerwear in Tamil Nadu and later in Kerala, we are now entering Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, both important markets for us. This collection of sustainable cotton innerwear and athleisure products under FASO brand are for fashion-plus conscious people,” he explained.

These products are made out of 100 per cent superfine combed organic cotton that are skin-friendly and breathable, he said.