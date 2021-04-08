Companies

KPTL arm acquires 51% stake in Fasttel

PTI New Delhi | Updated on April 08, 2021

Kalpataru Power Transmission (KPTL) on Thursday said that its arm Kalpataru Power Do Brasil Participacoes, Brazil, has completed the acquisition of a 51 per cent stake in Fasttel along with management control on April 7, 2021.

Earlier in February, KPTL had informed BSE of the indicative time for closing the acquisition of Fasttel Engenharia, a Brazilian EPC Company (Fasttel), headquartered in the City of Curitiba, State of Paraná, Brazil, in the first quarter of FY 2021-22.

In a BSE filing on Thursday, KPTL said, "Kalpataru Power Do Brasil Participacoes Ltda., Brazil, wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has completed the acquisition of 51 per cent stake in Fasttel along with management control on 7th April, 2021."

Published on April 08, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Brazil
merger, acquisition and takeover
Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.