South Koream game developer KRAFTON India has launched its inaugural cohort KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI).

KIGI aims to provide mentorship for game development talent in India for a duration ranging from six months to a year, as well as grants of up to $150,000.

Under the program, the company has incubated two companies till now and it continues to evaluate applicants, and may consider further adding to its first cohort, depending on the quality of the applications and products being showcased, as part of the process.

Gaming ecosystem

“The launch of KIGI’s first cohort marks a significant milestone in our commitment to fostering the gaming ecosystem in India. It consists of some of the most promising game developers from various corners of India. The selected start-ups stand out not only for their innovative gaming concepts but also for their determination to redefine the gaming landscape. We are eager to embark on this journey with them, providing tailored support and resources to amplify their success,” said Anuj Sahani, Head of KRAFTON India Incubator Program and India Publishing Advisor.

Until now, Krafton India has selected two start-ups for the cohort, ReDimension Games and Shura Games. ReDimension Games is developing an action-adventure game, ‘Sojourn Past’, which is set for a 2024 release. Shura Games has introduced ‘Spice Secrets’, a mobile game combining culinary adventures with puzzle challenges, targeting a wide audience.

Last year, KRAFTON committed to investing $150 Mn (over the next two to three years) in India towards Indian gaming and entertainment start-ups. The BGMI maker has been making investments in India since March 2021.

KRAFTON has invested $160 million Indian start-ups to date.