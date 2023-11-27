Speciality Chemicals Company Kronox Lab Sciences has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator SEBI to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The proposed offer comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹45 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 78 lakh equity shares by promoters, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

As per market sources, the estimated IPO size is ₹150 crore.

Going by the draft papers filed on Friday, the proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised for funding the working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Vadodara-based Kronox is a manufacturer of high-purity specialty fine chemicals. Its products find application in a wide spectrum of industries for diversified uses such as pharmaceutical formulations, active pharmaceutical ingredients, biotech, scientific research and testing, nutraceuticals, personal care, agrochemicals, animal health, metallurgy, amongst others.

The company exports to more than 20 countries with major exports to the USA, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Australia, and Egypt, amongst others.

Pantomath Capital Advisors Private Ltd is the sole book-running lead manager.

The company's equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.