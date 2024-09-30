Krsnaa Diagnostics has entered into a strategic partnership with Medikabazaar India and United Imaging to invest ₹300 crore for setting up over 30 modern imaging centres across tier-II and -III cities.

The one of this kind partnership in the diagnostics space brings together the best of technology and healthcare expertise to enhance patient care and accessibility in small towns and semi-urban areas. The collaboration also provide increased focus on advanced radiology imaging solutions.

The partnership will deploy advanced imaging technologies of Medikabazaar across Krsnaa’s network of diagnostic centres, primarily focusing on semi-urban and rural areas.

Rajendra Mutha, Chairman of Krsnaa Diagnostics said the collaboration not only expands the company’s footprint into under-served regions but also strengthens the ability to offer cutting-edge imaging services at competitive prices.

With the establishment of these imaging centres, Krsnaa Diagnostics and Medikabazaar aim to address the growing demand for high-quality diagnostics in smaller towns and cities. The collaboration is set to complement ongoing public-private partnership projects across various locations pan India, ensuring that the benefits of this investment are felt by those who need it the most.

Dinesh Lodha, Group CEO, Medikabazaar said the collaboration brings together two largest entities in the medical supplies and diagnostics space and will revolutionise healthcare accessibility.

It will ensure timely diagnosis and affordable advanced healthcare for under-served populations and aims to promote healthcare delivery in under-developed regions, he said.