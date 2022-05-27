KSB posts 9 per cent increase in sales  

KSB Ltd announced a nine per cent increase in sales at ₹417.7 crore in Q1 of 2022

The company achieved ROS of 13 per cent for the quarter while operating profit margin continued to be at 13 per cent.

Farrokh Bhathena, Director of Sales and Marketing, KSB Ltd, said: “This quarter we have recorded the highest ever quarterly order intake which is 54 per cent higher than the corresponding quarter of 2021. Our sales achieved for the quarter are 9 per cent higher than that of the corresponding Q1 2021 quarter”.

He added, “ The market is gradually rolling back to the pre-Covid times favouring faster market movement and business activities. A good number of project orders were received for petrochemical/chemical segment and water wastewater segment, we also recorded good growth in agriculture segment compared to Q1 2021”.

Milind Khadilkar, Chief Financial Officer, said the company has a target to achieve of order intake of ₹2,500 crore, sales of ₹2,200 crores and ROS of 13 per cent by the end of year 2024. He added that the strategies focus on new products, new markets, operational excellence, solar business, export business and digitalisation.

The company reported that the business activities are steadily coming back to normalcy and export orders in Q1 2022 up 54 per cent compared to the corresponding period of last year. The new shed was inaugurated at KSB’s Sinnar plant and mechanical seal repair facility inaugurated at Chinchwad.