KSB achieves all-time high sales of ₹1,497 crore in 2021 

KSB Limited, a leading supplier of pumps, valves, and systems, clocked asales value of ₹1,497.3 crore in 2021, fwa 24 per cent increase over the previous year. It achieved Tsales value of ₹444.6 crore Rain the quarter ended December 31, whi 20 per cent increase over the corresponding quarter of 2020.

Farrokh Bhathena, Director Sales and Marketing, KSB Limited, said, “This year we have achieved ground-breaking sales of ₹1,497. 3 crore despite the hindrance from the pandemic. We have registered sales growth of 24 per cent over the last year and a growth of 20 per cent over the corresponding quarter of the year”.

He added, “I believe demand trends are gravitating back to pre-Covid times, it is evident from our all-time high figures. With the ease of restriction from government, our supply chain remained intact and I am sure we will continue to achieve exponential growth in sales in coming quarters too.”

Milind Khadilkar, Chief Financial Officer, said the company could deliver healthy growth due to meticulous planning, resilience, focused efforts in these difficult times. “As a result, we are pleased to give a sumptuous return on healthy profit achieved by the company for the year FY 2021, to our shareholders by declaring a dividend of ₹12.50 per share (125 per cent),” he said.

Khadilkar added that the company is strategising its solar business and resultantly observing an increased inflow of orders in this segment. On other developments, he said the additional factory shed at Sinner Plant is nearing completion.

He said the company inaugurated its independent innovation lab at its Sinnar, Nashik plant. The initiative will help the company bring value to customers and stakeholders.

Founded in 1960, KSB Ltd is a part of KSB SE & Co KGaA, one of the world’s leading suppliers of pumps, valves and systems.