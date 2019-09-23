KTM India rides into superbike segment with Duke 790

KTM India on Monday forayed into the superbike segment with its KTM Duke 790, priced at an ex-showroom rate of Rs 8.63 lakh. KTM is the Austrian bike brand in which Bajaj Auto has a 48 per cent stake.

The Duke 790 is being launched in nine cities, with plans to expand it to a total of 30 cities by April 2020. The bookings for the bike will commence from Monday. This superbike is to be brought in to the country through the CKD route.

It has features like an all-new compact 799cc LC8c parallel twin engine, a first for KTM. Built for torque, this liquid cooled 8-valve, DOHC unit delivers 87 Nm at 8000 rpm with a 105 HP Power, the company said.

At 7,500 units, superbikes constitute around one per cent of the overall sports segment in the country. KTM in India has grown at a CAGR of 44 per cent since 2012, when it launched its first product in India.

"India has become the largest market for KTM in the world," said Sumeet Narang, president - Probiking, Bajaj Auto Ltd, speaking at the launch. "The super-premium motorcycle segment in India has been picking steam over the last few years, backed by a growing performance biking culture. With 790 Duke, we present our best and most unique offering loaded with a host of first-in-class features like Motorcycle Stability Control (MSC) with Cornering ABS, Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC), Motor Slip regulation (MSR), 4 ride modes and Quickshifter+ that marks KTM’s emphatic entry into the rapidly growing superbike segment," said Narang.